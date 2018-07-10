Here Is How You Can Help Out Magic Valley Model Railroaders
The Magic Valley Model Railroaders is an organization that is the only permanent residents of the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, and their building was nearly 100 years old. They are looking for your help.
The Magic Valley Model Railroaders needed a new building because their nearly 100 year old one was falling apart and became a hazard. They are having a Yard Sale and Swap Meet this Friday and Saturday to raise the money for the new building.
They are also looking for more members to join who are enthusiastic about trains. Check out some cool stuff at the yard sale and swap meet while helping out a great cause.