Here Is What It Takes To Be A Twin Falls County K-9

No just any dog can be a police dog, and it takes a lot of hard work and training. Here is an idea of what it takes to be a Twin Falls County K-9! It doubles as cuteness.

Who doesn't love dog videos? Let alone dog videos of dogs kicking butt. K-9 have to train each month and continue to hone their skills. Here is what it takes.



It's great to think about these animals going above and beyond to help keep this community safe. Plus, it is fun to watch.