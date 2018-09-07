Here’s How Magic Valley Kids Can Get Involved In Water Polo!
Team sports are a great way to build athleticism and confidence in youth. If your child has ever expressed interest in water polo, they can test the waters at the Twin Falls City Pool.
They will be having camps for youth 7 to 14 years old so they can get training and an understanding of the sport.
Here is how you can get all the information. They are going to offer beginner and intermediate classes from the end of September to the end of November.