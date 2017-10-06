High School Student in Twin Falls Hosts Benefit Run for African Children

If you want a good reason to get out and run for a good cause this weekend, then check out A Mile for a Smile that's being held at the College of Southern Idaho on Saturday, 10/7/2017.

Mackenzie McBride is a Canyon Ridge High School student who is coordinating the run for her senior project. The run is a fundraiser to gather shoes for McKallie's Home of Future, a non-denominational Christian children's village working to alleviate the suffering of orphans and vulnerable children brought on by poverty and the HIV/AIDS crisis.

Your entree fee into the run is a pair of new or gently used shoes that will be sent to the organization to benefit the children in Malawi Africa. All donations are also greatly appreciated.

Participants will be eligible to win prizes, like tickets to a show at CSI, $10 at McDonald's and a $30 Subway gift card.

To register, simply show up with your shoe donation at 10:00am at the grassy area in front the CSI gym.