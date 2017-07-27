Highways Impacted as Seal Coating Begins

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Expect reduced speeds and delays over the next several weeks as highway crews apply seal coating to roads in the Magic Valley.

Work will begin on Monday, July 31, on Idaho 75 and end Aug. 24 on U.S. Highway 30. A reduced speed limit of 35 mph will be in effect through work zones until the projects are completed. Delays of up to 15 minutes could occur between the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The full schedule, according to the Idaho Transportation Department, is as follows:

July 31-Aug.4

Highway 75, from Richfield Canal to U.S. Highway 20

Aug. 4-13

Idaho 27, Oakley to Burley

Idaho 77, Connor Summit to Albion

Idaho 81, Malta to Idahome

Aug. 7-12

Interstate 84, Bliss to the west end of Wendell

Aug. 14-18

Idaho 81, Cotterel to Declo

Aug. 15-18

U.S. Highway 93, Perrine Bridge to I-84; and Exit 173 on- and off-ramps

Idaho 75, East Fork Road to Big Wood River Bridge

Aug. 21-24

U.S. Highway 30, Bickel Viaduct to Murtaugh

Seal coating, which, according to ITD, preserves asphalt and adds several years to a road, begins by applying a layer of liquid asphalt followed by a cover coat of gravel on the roadway surface. The highway is rolled and traffic allowed on to the roadway to help pack the surface before removal of excess gravel.

Observing posted speed limits and increasing following distance will reduce the risk of windshield damage caused by loose gravel,” ITD says. “Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes if available to reduce traffic congestion.

On two-lane sections of highway during the upcoming work, the road will be reduced to one lane with a pilot car. Drivers should watch for flaggers throughout construction zones. In areas of four lanes or more, there will be alternating lane closures and flaggers controlling traffic in various locations.