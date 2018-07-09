Hop Acreage Up In Washington, Idaho and Nationwide

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — U.S. hop acreage is forecast at a record 53,282 acres this year, up 4 percent over last year, with new acreage and plantings entering full production. The Capital Press reports that the 2018 forecast for Washington is 39,273 acres, which is 71 percent of total U.S. acreage, according to a July 2 report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service. Idaho is projected at 8,217 acres, or 15 percent of the total, and Oregon is projected at 7,849 acres, or 14 percent. Idaho shows the largest increase in acreage, up 1,224 acres, or 17.5 percent. Washington state is up 835 acres, or 2 percent, and Oregon is unchanged. Mike Gooding, president of Gooding Farms north of Wilder, Idaho, and vice chairman of the Idaho Hop Growers Commission, said the state's additional acreage this year primarily consists of hops contracted two years ago that are finally being established.