Horrifying Video Shows How Dangerous it is to Speed with a Camper

Speeding in anything increases your chances of something bad happening. That is multiplied when you are also hauling a heavy camper as one family in Washington State found out last week.

According to the YouTube description, this happened near mile marker 9 on Interstate 82 East Bound in Washington State on August 25. The Drive also shared this video and provided some additional details about the accident.

They mentioned that the driver of this truck stopped and learned the guy and his two kids were not injured in this wreck. That is nothing short of amazing considering the weight they were carrying and the impact they made with that embankment.