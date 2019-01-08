How Can Twin Falls Improve Canyon Springs Grade?

The Canyon grade isn't the best place for motorists or pedestrians. Especially when pedestrians walk 3 people wide and motorists don't slow down. How do you think it could be fixed? That is what the city wants to know.

Twin Falls City Hall announced they are inviting stakeholders and those who use the grade regularly to help with this project. They are looking to reconstruct the grade without causing a major impact.

What do you think would be the best way for the Canyon Springs Grade to get an make over without causing more problems?