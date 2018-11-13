How Every Stan Lee Cameo Is Connected

Stan Lee ’s death hit us hard at ScreenCrush. The folks who work here are all pretty much obsessed with Marvel , and have been since they were kids. And even when we were kids, Stan Lee was the smiling face of the company: Hosting cartoons, making appearances on talk shows, and writing his Stan’s Soapbox column in every monthly issue of Amazing Spider-Man , Fantastic Four , and the rest of the mighty Marvel lineup.

Recently, Stan’s kept busy by creating new characters and making his ubiquitous cameos in Marvel movies. It’s always fun to see Stan pop up in Spider-Man or Avengers or even in Deadpool 2 . (Yep, he’s in Deadpool 2 .) Some of these cameos can be hard to reconcile with each other. He’s a mailman in one, and hanging out with the Watchers in the next? How’s that work? Marvel superfan and ScreenCrush video editor Ryan Arey has a theory. Watch his tribute to Stan above.

If you liked this video connecting all of Stan Lee’s Marvel movie and TV cameos, check out some more of our videos below, including our essay on the reason Thanos waited so long to go after the Infinity Stones, a video on how Avengers: Infinity War proved Thor’s vision from Avengers: Age of Ultron , and our complete recap of everything you need to know in the Marvel Cinematic Universe up to the events of Infinity War. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel . Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The next MCU movie to hit theaters is Captain Marvel , which arrives on our planet on March 8, 2019.