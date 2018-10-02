How Much Does The Average Date Cost In Idaho

Dating is expensive. Most of us know that. Luckily for me, I've been saving hundreds of dollars over the last 10 years by not taking my wife on dates. Just kidding - go on dates! Dating is actually pretty cheap in Idaho if you compare it to the rest on the states. In a study by 24-7 Wall St. the average Idaho date runs around $91 and in New York a similar date will run you almost $300! That includes the dinner for 2, movie tickets, and a bottle of wine in their study.

Our average of $91 in Idaho is just below the national average of $103. If you're feeling adventurous in New York, you could almost fly to South Dakota (average date is $38) and celebrate your date for less than staying in the Big Apple!

I don't know about you, but I must be a cheapskate because my average date night doesn't come near to $90.