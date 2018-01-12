How Much Force is Enough to Stop a Threat?

You hope never to be in a situation where you need to use a firearm in self-defense, although.

We even delved into a discussion about how the wind may impact long range shots

If the day ever comes you may need to fire more than one shot to stop the threat. A Texas man struck a robber with five bullets after the criminal pointed a pistol at his children. The mother of the now dead man claims it was too much but it’s all about stopping the threat whether with one shot or 50.

The gun guys joined us on Top Story and the Texas story was one of just several issues during the hour.