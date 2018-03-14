How the Packers Jerry Kramer Taught Me to Read
I owe Jerry Kramer a debt of gratitude. As he prepares for enshrinement at the Pro Football Hall of Fame he’s being honored by Idaho Legislators.
Kramer isn’t native to the Gem State but he came here when he was 4-years-old. His gift as a storyteller was displayed in his books about football, growing up and then reminiscing about his playing days.
As a boy I lived in a small town. TV reception was limited and winter was cold and long. The town library had a fireplace and on nights when the thermometer often was in single digits or below zero the library was an escape from the humdrum of home.
As a boy I also loved football more than anything but family. I’d go through the stacks at the library and one evening a book caught my attention. A ballplayer, seated on a bench, his helmet cocked on his head. Instant Replay was the title. I walked into the room and started reading next to the fire. The first time a book longer than Golden Books held my rapt attention. I checked it out, went home and read it in a matter of days. Then I renewed it and read it a second time. You could say Jerry Kramer taught me how to read. I owe the man a love of books.