How the Packers Jerry Kramer Taught Me to Read

I owe Jerry Kramer a debt of gratitude. As he prepares for enshrinement at the Pro Football Hall of Fame he’s being honored by Idaho Legislators.

The first time a book longer than Golden Books held my rapt attention

Kramer isn’t native to the Gem State but he came here when he was 4-years-old. His gift as a storyteller was displayed in his books about football, growing up and then reminiscing about his playing days.

As a boy I lived in a small town. TV reception was limited and winter was cold and long. The town library had a fireplace and on nights when the thermometer often was in single digits or below zero the library was an escape from the humdrum of home.