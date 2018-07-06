How To Find Out If You Drew On Controlled Hunts

The results are in! Idaho Fish and Game has the controlled hunt draw information. Here is how you can figure out if you drew.

You can look up the information with your hunting license number, you can wait for them to email you the results or you can now use your driver's license number.

If you haven't created an account since March 1, 2018, you can look up your account information here with your driver's license number. Or you can call Idaho Fish and Game for any questions you may have at 1-800-554-8685 or email licenses@idfg.idaho.gov.