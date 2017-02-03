How to Report Clogged Storm Drains in Twin Falls

With rain in the forecast this weekend, there's a chance we might start to see some flooding. Here's what you can do if you spot storm drains in your neighborhood that are clogged with snow and ice.

If residents have concerns about clearing frozen drains, they should call 311 and have City of Twin Falls work crews clear the drains.

We asked Twin Falls City PIO Josh Palmer about the best way to address a clogged storm drain. While residents who are able can choose to clear snow and ice, Mr. Palmer recommends you exercise caution:

Please contact the City of Twin Falls Public Works Department at 311 to report a frozen drain — even if you plan to clear the drain yourself. Not only does this give us the opportunity to clear the drain for you, but it also helps us track and respond to systemic problems, possible underlying issues, and to help refine our emergency preparedness procedures to respond more quickly.

Only attempt to clear storm water drains if you have the ability to lift items over 50 lbs. Ice and wet snow can be heavy, causing injury to individuals who overexert themselves. If residents have concerns about clearing frozen drains, they should call 311 and have City of Twin Falls work crews clear the drains.

Only attempt to clear storm water drains that are ‘curbside’ along city streets, and never attempt to remove the grate from the drain. Removing the grate from storm water drains or attempting to clear larger drains — such as drainage basin channels — can be extremely dangerous, as the rapid flow of water can create significant suction.

We also want our customers to know that freezing temperatures have frozen some drain pipes, so clearing the top of the storm drain may not immediately allow water to drain. However, it does help the process by allowing warmer water into drain pipes. - Josh Palmer, City of Twin Falls.