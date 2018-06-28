How You Can Be Part of A Professional Improv Show In Twin Falls

Just another awesome thing to do in Twin Falls, a professional comedy improv show is coming and you can be part of it!

Open World Comedy will be doing a spoof on Cinderella, and the audience input will help drive the crazy story! The good news is, it is family friendly.

According to the Facebook event the show will last about 75 minutes, there are two show times available (6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.) on July 13th and the story is driven by suggestions from the audience!