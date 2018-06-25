Hundreds of New Laws Coming to Idaho Next Month

An old line says ignorance of the law is no excuse, although. I don’t know how an average Idahoan can any longer know what all the laws are in this state.

A figure from the Idaho Statesman tells us starting July 1st more than 300 new laws are going to go on the books.

This is probably an average year. Which means every decade Idaho has 3-thousand new state laws.