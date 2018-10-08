Hunters Should Be Happy With Waterfowl Outlook

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – With the exception of one area designated by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game that opened this past weekend, most other areas in the state open for waterfowl hunting on Oct. 13.

What’s the hunting outlook for the state?

“Idaho hunters can expect waterfowl populations similar to last year,” according to information from Fish and Game. “There may be some improvements in the early season due to a wet spring that provided good nesting conditions for local birds. Alberta, Canada also had favorable conditions, which is where many ducks and geese originate that pass through Idaho during their fall migration.”

Area 2 , which opened Oct. 6, is designated by Fish and Game as Valley County in central Idaho and several counties in eastern Idaho including the area of the Forth Hall Indian Reservation.

For additional information, including hunting areas, visit the migratory game bird seasons and rules brochure . The department said waterfowl hunters should have “a long season to pursue ducks and geese.”