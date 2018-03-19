UPDATE:

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – One person had to be flown to a Boise hospital, while three others were taken to a local hospital after a four-vehicle crash near the interstate north of Twin Falls. According to Idaho State Police, three of the vehicles were stopped at a light south of the I-84 and Highway 93 junction at around 2:30 p.m., when 61-year-old Leslie Preston, of Twin Falls, hit one of the cars with a Ford pickup truck, creating a chain reaction. Another driver, 19-year-old Molly Jonson, of Jerome, was driving the first car hit and had to be flown by air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. Carl Dillman, 37, of Twin Falls, and two juveniles in his vehicle were taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s hospital in Twin Falls. Both northbound lanes were blocked for about two hours.