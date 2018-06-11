Idaho a National Leader in Suicide

Why are so many Idahoans throwing away their lives?

Is it the loneliness some people encounter living in isolated pockets of the state?

The state has America’s 6th highest suicide rate. Is it the loneliness some people encounter living in isolated pockets of the state?

Drugs could also play a role. Methamphetamine reduces dopamine in the brain, causing more depression in some people who may already be woefully depressed.

Suicide is now a top ten cause of death nationwide, although. There are some indications the overall number of people killing themselves may be on a slight decline. The average is higher because some other death rates have declined in greater numbers.