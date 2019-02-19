Idaho A Very Safe Place For Older People

Other than slipping on a sidewalk this week, Idaho is a very safe place for senior citizens. The website seniorlist.com places Idaho as the 11 th safest place for older Americans. Neighboring Utah finished in the top 10.

Three contiguous Idaho neighbors are listed among the top 5 worst for violent deaths among senior citizens.

Florida is worst but remember it has a very high number of retirees. Factors such as rental costs, fraud, poverty, living alone and violent death were all measured.

One very curious outlier: Three contiguous Idaho neighbors are listed among the top 5 worst for violent deaths among senior citizens. Nevada, Wyoming and Montana. In fact, all 5 of the worst are western states with Arizona and New Mexico rounding out the sad figure.

The 5 best states for older people are as follows in order: Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Utah. None are known for warm winters and lovely beaches. Mostly these are places with relatively inexpensive living costs. Mostly these states have very low poverty figures for seniors.