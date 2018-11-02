Idaho Agencies Remind Drivers to Be Alert Around School Buses

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) After three children were killed while walking to get onto a school bus in Indiana, Idaho agencies are reminding drivers to be especially attentive around the bright colored vehicles. Several sheriff's offices and the Idaho Office of Highway Safety posted several reminders to drivers to play close attention around school buses and watch for children as they approach the bus stop. The Lincoln County Sheriff Rene Rodriquez said in a statement to drivers "Pay attention to your surroundings. It doesn’t take much time to creep up on a bus or a semi. We don’t want to see anyone get hurt or worse." The Blaine County Sheriff's also posted a graphic to remind drivers of what the flashing lights on a school bus mean. The Idaho Transportation Office of Highway Safety encourages drivers to eliminate any distractions at any time behind the wheel.

These distractions can be electronic distractions, such as navigation systems and cell phones, or more conventional distractions, such as interacting with passengers and eating.