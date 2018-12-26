Idaho Camper Missing For Eight Months Featured On Dateline Show

A 25-year-old north Idaho woman who went missing in April while camping has been featured on a national missing persons television program.

Grangeville resident Shawnta Pankey has been missing since April 15, 2018. Her story recently aired on the NBC program " Missing In America ." The show, which features unsolved missing persons cases in the United States, began airing in December of 2013, according to the feature section of the network's website. The site also features a photo of Pankey, located under the Idaho section of the page.

Her last known location was at the Pine Bar Campgrounds in Cottonwood. She was on a camping trip with her boyfriend at the time.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Shawnta Pankey, please contact the Idaho County Sheriff's Department at 208-983-1100.