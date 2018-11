The latest wildfires in California have burned more than 240,000 acres of land, homes, and other property. There have been nearly 60 confirmed deaths and more than 12,000 structures destroyed. Idaho Cares is a new fund raising initiative to help alleviate the pain and heartbreak our California neighbors are dealing with. You can make a donation to the American Red Cross to help.

You can see how big the fires are with the interactive maps.