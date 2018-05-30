Idaho Children Still In The Scripps National Spelling Bee

If you need a look at how smart some of these kids are from Idaho, check out one girl from Twin Falls and one from Lewiston that have completed the third round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Emily Fouts from O'Leary Middle School in Twin Falls qualified for the National Spelling Bee by correctly spelling isinglass. She has officially made it to round three where she correctly spelled capacious! She will continue her journey which you can follow through Scripps Spelling Bee twitter or on ESPN 3.

Louise Julia Grimaldo is from Lewiston and correctly spelled botulism in round three.

Joseph Moran from Couer d'Alene misspelled the word conventicle in round three. Still super impressive!