Idaho Democratic Party Negotiating Voter Data Settlement

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials with the Idaho Democratic Party say they are negotiating a possible settlement in a lawsuit attempting to block voter information from being handed over to President Donald Trump's commission investigating alleged voter fraud.

Dean Ferguson, executive director of the party, said Thursday he can't comment on the details of the settlement, but expects a decision to be finalized soon. The Idaho Democratic Party filed a lawsuit against the state on Tuesday, arguing that Trump's commission's request is illegal because Idaho law bans releasing private information for commercial use.

The commission had originally given all 50 states until July 14 to hand over key points of voter data including names, dates of birth and the last four digits of each voter's Social Security numbers. However, the commission has since backed off from that request after facing multiple legal challenges.