Idaho Department of Correction Hire New Director

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) The Idaho Department of Correction has chosen a new director to succeed the outgoing administrator who is set to retire this weekend. The department announced the appointment of Josh Tewalt to take over at the beginning of December after Henry Atencio will retire after 28 years with IDOC. Tewalt has worked as the Director of Operations of the Association of State Correctional Administrators and has worked as the deputy chief of Division of Prisons and administrator of Budget and Policy. “Josh was instrumental to the department’s success when he was here, and he returns to the department with a national perspective on corrections,” said Debbie Field, Chairman of the Idaho Board of Correction in a prepared statement. “Josh’s creativity and innovation will benefit public safety in Idaho, but equally important is his care and concern for the staff of the department, and the people in their custody and supervision. We’re excited to have him back.”