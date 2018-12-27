Idaho Department of Corrections Impacted by CenturyLink Outage

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho prison officials say the Centurylink internet outage is impacting their network systems along with residential users. According to the Idaho Department of Correction, the widespread CenturyLink issue is affecting their offices and correctional facilities across the state; phone systems and the JPay are being hit. The department says its IT team is working with the internet provider to get services back up and running. News outlets are reporting the problem is impacting users in several states.