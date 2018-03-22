TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Idahoans are being reminded to get specific flood insurance before the blood happens as temperatures begin to rise and the snow melts away. The Idaho Department of Insurance says flood damaged caused by rising water, including snow melt, is not covered by the homeowner's insurance. Specific flood policies are needed for the appropriate coverage, plus the department adds that most flood policies have a 30-day waiting period. According to the department, flood insurance typically covers buildings while contents coverage is optional. Department Director Dean Cameron says his office usually gets calls after every flood from homeowners who didn't know their homeowner's policy won't cover the damage. Cameron says homeowners should call their agent to make sure they have the necessary protection. The Department of Insurance has provided information on flood insurance.