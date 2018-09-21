Idaho: Did You Know It’s Our Fault You Can’t Mail People?

Yes, apparently Idaho had a whole, mailing a child across the state incident. So, yes, that is why there are now signs and regulations stating that it is prohibited. Party poopers.

According to Only In Your State, in 1914 parents wanted to send their daughter to visit their grandparents but wanted to do it more affordably than by train. Why not send her through the mail? She was under the 50 pound limit. Great idea.

The best part about this? She wasn't in a box or wrapped in bubble wrap. The stamps were attached to her jacket and she rode in the mailing car of a train. It is really rather ingenious if you think about it. She safely traveled an hour to her grandparents house in Lewiston. Because of this, regulations were put in place stating you can't mail a person.

If you want to read the whole story and more crazy Idaho inspired ones, Click here