BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) All Idaho offices processing driver's licenses will stay open with limited service after a glitch created a statewide shutdown. In the last few days the Idaho Transportation Department has been trying to fix the computer system that processes jobs for the Department of Motor Vehicle. Monday the whole system came to a complete halt forcing the closure of driver's license offices. Tuesday, just a few offices, including Twin Falls, opened to help solve the glitch. ITD says right now there is a temporary fix that has stabilized the system, but technicians are still trying to figure out the root cause of the problem. Officials say people needing to do business in highly populated areas may experience long wait times.