Idaho Economic Outlook Among The Top In The Nation

You can pick apart any good thing and find the bad - but when it comes to the economic outlook of Idaho, it is all good. According to Rich State Poor State, Idaho has the second best economic outlook in the nation. That means the future of our economy is very promising.

They took into account 15 different 'state policy variables' and Idaho is actually number 1 in quite a few and top 5 in even more. We know that there are jobs available in Idaho and we know that our state is awesome, so how do you feel that we are in the top tier?