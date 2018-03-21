Idaho Falls’ Sumo Wrestler Featured On Conan O’Brien Show

If I hadn't have come across it, I wouldn't have believed it either. An Idaho Falls' man was featured on a recent episode of the Conan O'Brien show for his wrestling skills.

In the skit, Conan and actor Kevin Hart take some lessons in sumo wrestling. One of the wrestlers, who is mocked by both celebrities for being from Idaho, reveals he is a "five-time U.S. champion." The Idaho wrestler's name is Kelly.