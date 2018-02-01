Idaho Fire Marshal Offering Reward in Burley Fire Case

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho fire officials say the blaze earlier this week in Burley was arson and they are offering a reward for information on who may have done it. The Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office has put up a $5,000 reward for information on the person or people responsible for the fire that destroyed a downtown building early Monday morning. While fighting the blaze, emergency crews discovered a pipe bomb was placed in front of another building across the street. The Twin Falls Bomb Squad was called in to dispose of the pipe bomb. The Cassia County Sheriff's Office later shared images of a white pickup caught on surveillance camera in the area at the time of the fire. The vehicle was reportedly found, but officials have not made any arrests. The Idaho State Fire Marshal and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating the case. You can leave a tip if you know anything on the incident by calling the Arson Hotline at 1-877-75-ARSON or 1-877-752-7766. Callers will remain confidential.

