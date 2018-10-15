Idaho Fish and Game Commissioner Blake Fischer Resigns

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) – Idaho Fish and Game Commissioner Blake Fischer resigned on Monday following a request to do so by Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter.

Fisher had come under “intense criticism” for sharing graphic photos depicting a family of baboons he had killed during an African hunting trip he participated in last month.

The photo stirred controversy, catching national media attention, and a number of requests for Fischer to be fired.

“I have high expectations and standards for every appointee in state government,” Otter said in a prepared statement. “Every member of my administration is expected to exercise good judgment. Commissioner Fischer did not. Accordingly, I have accepted his resignation from the Idaho Fish and Game Commission.”

Under Idaho code, commissioners serve at “the pleasure of the governor and are subject to removal by him” according to the news release.

Fischer was appointed to the Fish and Game Commission in July 2014 and reappointed this past June.