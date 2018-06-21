Idaho Fish and Game Investigating Die-off of Fish at Burley Pond

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX) The Idaho Department of Fish and Game along with other agencies are investigating a major die-off of fish at a newly restored pond in Burley. Fish and Game says that sometime between Saturday morning and Sunday evening the Freedom Park Pond, or Burley Trout Pond, experienced a nearly complete kill of multiple fish species. Fish and Game with help from the city of Burley, Idaho Department of Agriculture and the Department of Environmental Quality went out Monday to investigate and take water samples. People fishing at the time are asked to report anything they may have noticed to investigators at 208-324-4359, or comment in the Facebook post below. The pond was recently restored and is important to the Mini-Cassia area and Idaho Fish and Game.