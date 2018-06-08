Idaho Housing Costs Skyrocket

Earlier this week Governor Otter told a national news program Idaho’s real challenge isn’t population growth but housing for all the newcomers. Tens of thousands of housing units are needed just in Canyon and Ada Counties.

This demand is pushing up prices. Idaho Business Review tells us the state is leading the country in home price increases. A coworker backs this up. The value of her home has jumped $20,000 in just two years! Idaho’s increase is double the national average. It’s a wider national trend with some neighboring states also seeing similar growth.