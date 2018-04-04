Idaho Inmate Missing from Reentry Center

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho correction officials say a resident at a reentry center in Idaho Falls came up missing Tuesday evening. The Idaho Department of Corrections says Skyler Eric Pulley couldn't be found at the Idaho Falls Community Reentry Center at around 4:44 p.m. Pulley had been convicted of burglary and criminal possession of a financial card in Bingham County. He had been eligible for parole in a little more than a year. If anyone knows of Pulley's whereabouts should call local police.