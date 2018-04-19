Idaho Is Not One Of The Better States For Children’s Health

We believe the children are our future, but that doesn’t mean they won’t have any sick days or proper access to decent health care. Idaho is ranked 27th when it comes to overall children’s health based on access to health care, oral health care, and their nutrition, physical activity and obesity. That’s not good news internet!

Wallethub has an interactive map (as seen above) that shows how each state ranks and also explains where each state is lacking compared to others. We aren’t terrible as a state in nutrition and obesity but we are terrible when it comes to our kids teeth – not so good.

Also, to take the spotlight off of Idaho and focus on stereotypes - the bottom states are Arkansas, Mississippi, and Louisiana.