Idaho Liberal’s Heroes Reject Refugee Resettlement

It doesn’t make lakes in Yellowstone Park stronger where non-native trout are pushing aside native species. Japanese Yew isn’t doing much for elk herds in Blaine County and, yet. Ole Lefty insists on rainbows and mosaics for humanity.

Then along comes those Europeans of whom liberals are so enamored. And Europeans are rejecting multiculturalism and refugees. Italy is the latest country to say “Enough” and Germany is soon to follow. The New York Times is also reporting on gang violence in Sweden, albeit, without being clear about just whom is committing the crimes.