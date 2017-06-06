Idaho Listed as Most Boring – The Reason Why Will Tick You Off
There's a national website that has Idaho listed as the most boring state in the US. Once you understand why we topped the list, I predict you will be sufficiently ticked off.
Area Vibes is a very well-known site that deals with real estate and tools to help people compare cities and states. They decided it would be a good idea to rate the states based on boredom. Here's a little snippet of what they said about Idaho:
You know the places: The ones where seemingly everyone has an AARP card, and the most exciting thing they do all day is post a picture of their grandchild on Facebook.
Like Idaho, for instance. In our latest analysis, we found that The Gem State was the most boring state in all of America.
When I first read that we were the most boring, I laughed big time. Especially in Twin Falls, we're not known for having a sparkling night-life. But, after reading the actual Area Vibes criteria, it's not funny to me anymore.
Make sure you're sitting down, so you don't accidentally knock anything over. But, Area Vibes considers to following boring: population over 65, households with kids, number of married households and population density.
I'm calling BS on every single methodology in this breakdown. First of all, if the older population chooses to spend their golden years in your state, that must mean there's something appealing. Second, some of us in Idaho consider having a family and being married a good thing. Oh, and the fact that we aren't packed together like sardines (looking at you, New Jersey) means we can actually escape civilization and chill when we want to.
I have used the Area Vibes website and normally like their stuff. But, in this case, their list isn't funny or accurate to me. Yes, in some ways Idaho can be incredibly boring. But, don't blame it on our many outdoors options or our families. In these parts, those are fighting words.