Idaho Man Arrested Following Death of Child in Hot Car

MARSING, Idaho (AP) — Police have arrested a 24-year-old southwestern Idaho man following the death of a 5-month-old girl left in a hot car. The Caldwell Police Department says that agency and the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday arrested Haven Hackworth in Marsing.

He is facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the May 20 death of Kyrae Vineyard. An autopsy released in July determined that Vineyard died after becoming too hot while left in a car.