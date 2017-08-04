Idaho Man Arrested Following Death of Child in Hot Car
MARSING, Idaho (AP) — Police have arrested a 24-year-old southwestern Idaho man following the death of a 5-month-old girl left in a hot car. The Caldwell Police Department says that agency and the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday arrested Haven Hackworth in Marsing.
He is facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the May 20 death of Kyrae Vineyard. An autopsy released in July determined that Vineyard died after becoming too hot while left in a car.
Police say Hackworth left Vineyard in a parked vehicle at a car dealership. Officials say Hackworth had a relationship with the child's mother at the time of the child's death.