Idaho Man Dies in Rollover Near Lava Hot Springs

LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX) – Police say an 84-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Wednesday.

The rollover was reported at about 6 p.m. near milepost 367 on U.S. Highway 30, Idaho State Police said, west of Lava Hot Springs.

Lava Hot Springs resident Henry Hanson was driving a Subaru Forester eastbound on Highway 30 when his vehicle went off the right shoulder and rolled. Hanson was wearing a seat belt, police said, but he died due to his injuries at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.