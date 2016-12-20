Idaho May Punish Those Who File False Lawsuits
Anyone familiar with civil courts knows if you’re innocent you often still must shell out the money.
It appears the legal community is seeking direction from legislators
Just one state allows for relief in the event it’s found you’ve been falsely attacked. Our far northern neighbor, Alaska, follows centuries old legal precedent. Unfortunately most states long ago forgot the underpinnings of old English Common Law.
Things may be about to change in Idaho. This is from the libertarian think tank the CATO Institute. It appears the legal community is seeking direction from legislators and believes judges should be given discretion to protect those who are attacked with frivolous lawsuits.