Idaho Motorcyclist Dies in Morning Crash in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX) – Police say a motorcyclist died from his injuries early Monday morning after crashing into a larger vehicle in Caldwell.

The crash, which happened about 5 a.m. at the intersection of South 10th Ave. and Fillmore St., is still being investigated by Idaho State Police.

Police say 19-year-old Riggins resident Richard Cook was riding a Honda motorcycle east on Fillmore St. when the crash occurred. Daniel Lasiter, 27, of Caldwell was driving north on S. 10th Ave. in a Chevrolet Blazer. Cook failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with the Blazer. Cook, who police say was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle. He was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where he died due to his injuries.

Lasiter, who was wearing a seat belt, police said, was taken by ground ambulance to West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell.