Idaho Needs a “NO!” on Article V Convention (Opinion)

What is an Article V Convention? The U.S. Constitution can be amended by a proposal from Congress being ratified by 3 quarters of the states (currently 38 of 50).

Does California get 55 delegates and Idaho just four?

Or, as Article V allows if three quarters of the states call for a convention. Conservatives have given up on any effort in Washington to offer a balanced budget amendment. Many believe the states should then take on the task.

Sounds great, right? But what happens when the states get together? Does California get 55 delegates and Idaho just four? What if the delegations start rewriting the entire document? Could they eliminate other amendments? The Electoral College?