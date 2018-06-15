Idaho Needs To Show Fathers A Lot More Love

This is an eye opener as we approach Father's Day. FYI - Father's Day is on Sunday and if you didn't know that then you are part of the problem with this recent study.

If you look at that map, you will be surprised to see that Idaho ranks 37th in the nation when it comes to loving our dads. What the heck Idaho? Up4Probiotics has the details on how they decided we are so no-dad-living including searches online for Father's Day gift ideas. So really, maybe we do love our dads more since we don't have to search online for ideas?