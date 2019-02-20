Idaho Nurse Offers Grisly Details Of Kelsey Berreth Death

Kelsey Berreth was clubbed to death with a baseball bat and then her corpse was burned on Patrick Frazee’s Colorado ranch. The details are alleged in testimony provided by an Idaho woman involved in the case.

Kenney also told a court she helped clean up blood at Berreth’s home

The Hansen woman is accused of disposing Berreth’s cell phone. Krystal Lee Kenney is offering testimony she became involved in an affair with Berreth’s fiancé, Frazee, almost a year ago. Berreth went missing Thanksgiving Day.

Kenney claims after she became romantically involved with Frazee he asked her to poison Berreth. The idea was to put poison in coffee and offer Berreth a cup. Kenney says the Colorado man, father to Berreth’s child, also suggested the Idaho woman beat Berreth with a pipe. Kenney also told a court she helped clean up blood at Berreth’s home but feeling sympathy for the victim left stains behind for investigators.

Berreth’s remains haven’t been found. Kenney, formerly a nurse in Twin Falls, says she saw Frazee douse what she believed to be Berreth’s remains with gasoline and then light a fire. Kenney believes the ashes were then shoveled into a river.

