Idaho Offers One-day Extension on Filing Taxes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – You have an extra day to file your income taxes.

The Idaho State Tax Commission has extended the deadline for filing through today, April 18, the agency said in a news release Wednesday morning.

The commission says the one-day extension is due to problems with the IRS’s e-filing system on Tuesday, the original tax deadline.

“This also affected e-filing for Idaho returns,” the agency said. “As a result, Idaho is following the extended federal deadline. The extended deadline applies to returns and payments filed by paper or electronically.”

Also, taxpayers can get an automatic six-month extension to file their return if they make any required payments by the end of Wednesday.