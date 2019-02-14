Idaho Pastors React To Southern Baptist Abuse Scandal

The Southern Baptist Convention has been rocked by a sex-abuse scandal. On this week’s edition of Pastors Roundtable our panel, one of whom pastors a Southern Baptist Church, addressed the issue. They also spoke about efforts their local churches make to protect children.

Even when alone we’re always instructed to strive for holiness in our lives. The panelists live by what’s known as the Billy Graham Rule. They never meet a woman behind closed doors without someone else in attendance (with exceptions for their wives).

We also had an update on the efforts to support a proposed abortion ban in Idaho. Pastors and Christians are being asked to sign petitions in support of the proposal. The bill hasn’t yet had a legislative hearing and the clock is ticking on session in Boise. They also shared their thoughts on mainline denominations where their counterparts are backing abortion. A reminder was issued. You can listen below.