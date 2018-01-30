Idaho Power, Ducks Unlimited Partner to Improve Wetlands

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX) – Beavers and waterfowl might appreciate the work being done to improve habitat on property in Owyhee County.

Idaho Power and Ducks Unlimited have partnered to improve wildlife habitat on property the utility company owns that it says is home to a variety of ducks, geese, shorebirds and aquatic animals.

The project, which is near the Turner Ranch and Jacks Creek West Sportsman’s Access areas, includes repairs to dikes and drainage channels, and company biologists hope the improvement, along with increased beaver activity, will benefit wetlands in the Bruneau Delta.

“The construction activity is complete for now,” Idaho Power spokesman Brad Bowlin said. “We are in a holding pattern to see what the beavers will do in the springtime.”

In the meantime, he said, activity will continue at the roughly 500-acre site.

“We’ll bring the water level up in April or May,” he said. “Depending on how things progress, we may add some willow and cottonwood plantings to enhance riparian cover and encourage the beaver activity. We will manage weeds and targeted cattle grazing around the complex.”

Bowlin said the area will be closed to public entry from Feb. 1 through July 31 to protect the site’s breeding bird habitat.

In all, Idaho Power owns some 30,000 acres of wildlife habitat.

